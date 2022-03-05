Mary Doughty

July 13, 1942 – February 28, 2022

Mary Louise “Weezie” Morris Doughty, 79, a native of Minden, Louisiana and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana passed away on February 28, 2022.

A visitation will be held in her honor on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at First Baptist Church in Thibodaux, Louisiana, from 9:00am until the Religious Service at 11:00am.

She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Joe Doughty Sr.; son, Joe Doughty Jr. and wife, Minnie; daughters, Susan Dru Alonzo and husband Brent, Ashley Munson and husband John; sister, Barbara Pendergraft and husband Roy; grandchildren, Grant and Rachel Alonzo, Rocklyn and Elijah Doughty.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur Chase Morris and Lera Etta Palmer Morris; sister, Elizabeth Lee Frizzell.

She worked at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center for 49 years and she was a member of First Baptist Church for 52 years. She was a firm believer in Jesus Christ and it was evident how she lived her life.

In lieu of flowers, the family wishes for everyone to donate to The Baptist Children’s Home in Monroe, Louisiana.

