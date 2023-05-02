Mary Elizabeth (Beth) Gianelloni Viguerie Wilder, 82, passed away on April 26, 2023, in Houma, Louisiana. Beth was born to Edward Gianelloni, Jr. and Jeanne Cancienne Gianelloni of Napoleonville on September 15, 1940. Beth graduated from Assumption Parish High School and Nicholls State University.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date.

Beth taught school in Terrebonne Parish where she met her first husband, Albert Viguerie who preceded her in death. Beth was also preceded in death by her second husband, Richard Wilder and her brother, Philip Gianelloni.

Those left to mourn her passing are her sister, Lorna Gianelloni Farrar; her brother, Edward Gianelloni, III (Sonia); nephews, Blake Barrios (Michelle), Edward Gianelloni, IV, Gerald Gianelloni (Leslie), and all of their families; stepchildren, Linda Cullen (Chris), Mike Wilder (Gloria), Steve Wilder (Stacey), Jennifer Carlson (Ray), Marni Colette (John), Tim Wilder (Laurel); 12 grandchildren; and her special friends Mark and Lorie LaPlume and Jacob and Jaime Pellegrin and their children.

Beth also wanted to thank her longtime caregiver Jaime Pellegrin and the staff at Terrebonne Place also her favorite nurse, Kimberly “Kimmie” Hunter, for the care she received during her stay there.

