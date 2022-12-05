Mary Eloise Babin Cade, 95, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at 1:28 am. Born June 7, 1927, she was a native of Port Allen, LA and resident of Houma, Louisiana.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 from 9:00 AM until service time at Maria Immacolata Catholic Church. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 AM at the church with burial following at St. Francis de Sales Cemetery #2.

She is survived by her son, George H. “Bubba” Cade, Jr.; daughters, Debbie C. LeCompte and husband Glenn, Dane C. Tompley and husband Randy; grandchildren, Carrie L. Theriot and husband Damon, Adam Cade LeCompte and wife Laure, Courtney L. Evans and husband Matthew, Christy Cade, Brittany E. Tompley; 16 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband, George Harrell Cade; parents, Lee A. Babin and Mary Eloise Altizan Babin; sisters, Agnes M. Smith, Anna Lee “Connie” Conrad, Peggy Sykes; brother, Gary Babin.

Eloise was a graduate of Istrouma High School. She worked in the secretarial pool for Louisiana State offices until she married her husband George Harrel Cade. She then became an aerobics instructor at YMCA where she taught for over 40 years.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Maria Immacolata Catholic Church or the Bayouland YMCA.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.