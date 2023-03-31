Mary Falgout, 86, a native of Dularge, LA and longtime resident of Houma, LA, passed away peacefully Wednesday, March 29, 2023, surrounded by her loving family.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation in her honor on Sunday, April 2, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at Chauvin Funeral Home. Visitation will resume on Monday, April 3, 2023, from 9:00 a.m. until a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. at Chauvin Funeral Home. Burial to follow at St. Eloi Cemetery.

Mary is survived by her daughters, Ellen Parfait (Chris), Mary Parfait (Carl), Betty Parfait (Timmy), Barbara Pierce (David), and Stella Russo (Randy); sons, Paul Falgout, Norris Falgout (Terri), Manson Falgout (Consuela), and Dave Falgout; 18 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Norris Falgout; parents, Taylor and Marie Verret; sister, Rose Verret; brothers, Norbert Verret and Enos Verret; and one grandchild, Skila Falgout.

Mary was a loving, caring, and giving mom, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She enjoyed family gatherings, cooking, and dancing. She was loved by all for her great sense of humor. Mary will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Special thanks to Haydel Memorial Hospice and Haydel Family Practice. Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mary Falgout.