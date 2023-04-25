Mary Frances Brewer

Mrs. Frances Brewer, age 79, formerly of Chattanooga, TN, residing in Thibodaux, LA, post Hurricane Ida, passed peacefully on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, in Terrebonne General Hospital in Houma, LA, with her devoted husband of 52 years, Owen D. Brewer, Jr., and her loving son, Owen D. (O.D.) Brewer, III, at her bedside.

Mrs. Brewer worked as an inventory and purchasing assistant prior to her retirement. As a beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, she was a compassionate person who showed kindness to all who met her. She enjoyed the simple things in life such as spending time on the water fishing and boating with her family.

She is survived by her husband, Owen D. Brewer, Jr. of Thibodaux, LA, two children, son Owen D. (O.D.) Brewer, III (Celeste) of Houma, LA, and daughter Frances Elaine Sutherland of Smyrna, TN; two sisters, Barbara Jean Filonuk of Chattanooga, TN, and Nancy F. Leach (Steve) of Kissimmee, FL; a brother, Hugh Wendell Vines of Ooltewah, TN; five grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Geneva Snyder, of Chattanooga, TN, and her father, Lee Ira Vines of Chattanooga, TN; brothers Bobby Vines of Chattanooga, TN, and Ira L. Vines, Sr. of Harrison, TN.

A Memorial Service will be conducted Thursday, April 27, 2023 from 1:30 pm until 4:30 pm, with Eulogies at 2:30 pm at Samart Funeral Home on West Park.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in the name of Frances Brewer to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital of Memphis, TN, or a preferred charity of choice.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.