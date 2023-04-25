Mary Frances Ward, 98, born on February 19, 1925, a native of Amarillo, TX and a resident of Houma, LA, passed away on Friday, April 21, 2023.

She is survived by her son, Richard E. Ward; 6 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and 3 great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jeff W. Ward; daughter, Jeffreda Fouts; son, John H. Ward; granddaughter, Eilen Ward; and great-great-granddaughter, Haley Fouts.

Mary was the dearest person, mother, and grandmother. The world has lost a beautiful gem. Mary was a life-long resident of Amarillo, TX. She served others her entire life as a waitress for 44 years, her Church for 62 years and her children & grandkids for 77 years. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Mary is to be cremated and a funeral will be held in Amarillo, TX at Memorial Gardens Cemetery later this summer.

