Mary Gail Neubig, a beloved homemaker and cherished wife to Carl John Neubig, Sr., peacefully passed away at her home on June 13, 2024, at the age of 81. Born on October 29, 1942, in Brusly, LA, Mary lived a life filled with love and devotion to her family.

On March 25, 1965, she married the love of her life, Carl John Neubig, Sr., and together they cherished their children, Carl John Neubig, Jr. and wife Denise, and Jill Boudreaux and husband Mark; adored grandchildren, Stefan Neubig and wife Karissa, Claire Thibodaux and husband Brandon, Heidi Neubig and Natalie Neubig. Mary’s warm and kind spirit shone through her love for her family. She took great joy in spending time with her loved ones and had a deep passion for shopping. Mary and her husband successfully owned and operated the Six Star Factory Outlet and Harold’s Chicken Express for many years.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Wilton JeJeune, Sr. and Maude Blanchard LeJeune; siblings, Wilton “Billy” LeJeune, Jr., Eugene LeJeune, Audrey Simmons, and Donald LeJeune.

Mary will be remembered as a loving, caring, beautiful, and thoughtful individual who touched the lives of all those around her. Her memory will forever be treasured by her family, friends, and the community.

Mary Gail Neubig leaves behind a legacy of love and devotion that will continue to live on in the hearts of those who knew her. May she rest in peace.

There will be no services at this time.