Mary “Gail” Vauclin, age 83 passed away surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, January 1, 2023. She was a native of Clio and a resident of Houma.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation in the Magnolia Chapel of Chauvin Funeral Home on Saturday, January 7, 2023, beginning at 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date .

Gail is survived by her loving husband of 43 years, Larry Vauclin; daughter, Dawn Fletcher; sons, Randall Keaghey and wife Jackie, Keith Keaghey and wife Laura, and Chris Keaghey; step-daughters, Sandy Hughes and husband Jimmy, Candy Billiot and husband Craig, Mandy LeBlanc and husband Scott, Trisha Theriot and husband Troy, Tressa Hebert and husband Mike; grandchildren, Brandon and Chase Fletcher, Randall Paul, Justin, Jordan, and Logan Keaghey, Justin and Joshua Babin, Jeri Adams, Jesse, Staci, and Dillon Hughes, Sadie Pellegrin, and Jenna Cannon, Nicolette and Bryce Billiot, Elizabeth and Alayna LeBlanc, Ashley Larrabee, Blaine and Leeann Theriot, Julienne Voisin, and Emily Hebert; twenty-eight loving great grandchildren.

Gail is preceded in death by father, Lawton Barton, Sr. and mother, Mary Barton; siblings, Lawton Barton, Jr., Thevis Barton, Glenn Barton, Velma Davidson, Florence Wallace.

Gail was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She loved all things beautiful especially her family. She was known for her famous pecan pralines and seafood gumbo. She loved bowling, watching hummingbirds, gardening, and visiting the casino, and was always lucky in winning raffles and slot machines. Gail was retired with twenty years of service as an Insurance Agent for Ledet Insurance. She leaves a beautiful legacy behind to be reunited with her family who passed before her. May she rest in the arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

