Mary Jane Billiot

April 14, 1939 – July 1, 2022

Mary Jane Kiger Billiot, 83, born April 14, 1939, a native of Golden Meadow, LA and a resident of Houma, LA, passed away on Friday, July 1, 2022.

Visitation will be held Monday, July 11, 2022, at Bourg Baptist Church from 9:00 am until the Funeral Service at 11:00 am. Burial will follow at Rogers Cemetery in Bayou Blue.

She is survived by her son, Darrel “Kizer” Billiot and wife Patricia of Houma, LA; daughter, Deborah Marie Verdin and husband Perry of Grand Bois, LA; 19 grandchildren; 48 great-grandchildren; and 10 great-great-grandchildren; brother, Ernest Kiger and wife Beth of Golden Meadow, LA; sisters, Irma “Butch” Dardar and Sally K. Cheramie and husband Terry of Golden Meadow, LA; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Francois “Vin” Billiot; son, Terry David Billiot; daughter, Gladys Ann Naquin; one grandchild; four great-grandchildren; parents, Julius and Lucy Billiot Kiger; brother, Roy Kiger; and sisters, Bernice Naquin, Janice Billiot, Juanita Ungar, Gustassa Verdin, and Annie Kiger.

Everyone that knew Mrs. Mary was touched by her kindness and her beautiful smile, as well as the way she made everyone feel special. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her, but her family has comfort in knowing that she is at peace and that they will meet again in Heaven.

The family would like to thank everyone who has strengthen them with prayer during this time.