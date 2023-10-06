Mary Jane Hebert Avet, age 88, a native of Raceland and resident of Houma, LA, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 30, 2023, surrounded by her loving family.

Mary is survived by her daughter, Celeste Babin (Kenneth); her sons, Donald Avet, Jr. (Connie) and Thomas Avet (Wendy); 11 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, and 2 nephews.

Mary is preceded by her husband, Donald Avet, Sr.; her son, Mark Avet; her daughter, Susan Theriot; her parents, John Hebert, Sr. and Marie Knight Hebert; her brother, Dr. John Adam Hebert, Jr.

The be a private service at a later date.