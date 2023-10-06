Mary Jane Hebert Avet

Edward Lee Fleniken
October 6, 2023

Mary Jane Hebert Avet, age 88, a native of Raceland and resident of Houma, LA, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 30, 2023, surrounded by her loving family.

Mary is survived by her daughter, Celeste Babin (Kenneth); her sons, Donald Avet, Jr. (Connie) and Thomas Avet (Wendy); 11 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, and 2 nephews.


Mary is preceded by her husband, Donald Avet, Sr.; her son, Mark Avet; her daughter, Susan Theriot; her parents, John Hebert, Sr. and Marie Knight Hebert; her brother, Dr. John Adam Hebert, Jr.

The be a private service at a later date.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Mary Jane Avet, please visit our flower store.
STAFF
STAFF

Related posts

October 6, 2023

Edward Lee Fleniken

Read more