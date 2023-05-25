Mary Jane Matherne Prosperie, age 82, passed away Sunday, May 21, 2023 surrounded by her loving family. She was a native of Houma and resident of Bourg.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at St. Ann Catholic Church Wednesday May 24, 2023 from 9:00 AM until service time at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Mary is survived by her children, David Prosperie and wife Rhonda, Michael Prosperie and wife Yvonne, Carla Peeler and husband Ronnie, Christine Himel and husband Keith; grandchildren, Jeremy, Tobie, Jon, Christopher, Heidi, Ashli, Codey, Heather, Noah; 12 great-grandchildren and one on the way; sisters, Mary Ann Moreau, Anna Lee Bourg, and Regina Dupre (Taylor).

Mary is preceded in death by her loving husband of 50 years, Hasley Luke Prosperie; parents, Noah P. Matherne, Sr. and Hazel Carrere Matherne; brother, Joseph Matherne; sisters, Felicia Fields and Shirley Kibodeaux.

Mary was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She was an active member in the Ladies Auxiliary of the KC, Lions Club and the Ladies Altar Society. She enjoyed praying and spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Mary was a very thoughtful and kind person and always thought of others before herself. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

The family would like to thank Dr. Mark Walker, nurses and Dr.’s at Terrebonne General, and the staff at Haydel Hospice who gave her final care and eased her pain.