Mary Jane Naquin, 83 born in New Orleans, La and a native of Houma, La died at 1:50 pm Wednesday, January 17, 2024

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation in the Magnolia Chapel of Chauvin Funeral Home on will be from Monday, January 22, 2024, beginning at 9:00 a.m. until the service at 11:00 a.m. Burial will take place at a later date in Holy Rosary Cemetery.

She is survived by her four daughters, Tina (Ray) Porche, Sandra (David) Luke, Nancy (Anthony) Neville, and Norma (Daniel) Matherne; one sister Janet B. Pellegrin, one sister-in-law Janet Fazzio Bergeron, Nine grandchildren Cory, Eric, and Trey Naquin; Sara and Saadi Robert; Brandi Naquin, Danielle Luke Babin; Kaylee and Thomas Matherne. Eighteen great grandchildren, one great-great grandchild and many nieces and nephews, and a family that was very near and dear to her heart Bill and Annette Huber and their children Laura and Gabe Huber

She was preceded in death by her loving husband Raymond Hannis Naquin, her parents Alvin J. Bergeron, Sr. and Vivian Theriot Bergeron; two brothers Alvin J. Bergeron, Jr and Daniel J. Bergeron; two sisters Dorothy B. Boudreaux and Beverly B. Broussard.

She was a loving mother and “Gigi”. She loved spending time with her family and watching her grandchildren grow up into the adults they are today and so very proud of them. She was a parishioner of Holy Rosary Catholic Church and will be extremely missed by all who loved her.