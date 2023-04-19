Mary Janice Voisin, 71, a native of Grand Caillou, Louisiana and resident of Houma, Louisiana passed away on Friday, April 14, 2023.

She is survived by her son, Travis Pellegrin; daughter, Casey Naquin; six grandchildren, Caleb Pellegrin, Cheyenne Pellegrin, Glynn Pellegrin, Caitlin Pellegrin, Lillian White, and Kayden Johnston; four great-grandchildren, MaKai Pellegrin, Hollen Pellegrin, Sloan Pellegrin, and Oliver Pellegrin; brothers, Addie Voisin Jr. and Jerry Voisin; and sisters, Linda Chatagnier, Brenda Chauvin, and Melody Billiot.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Addie Voisin Sr. and Inez Luke Voisin; sister, Adeline Voisin; and brother, Royce Voisin.

A visitation will be held in her honor on Friday, April 21, 2023 at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, 635 Bayou Blue Rd., Houma, Louisiana from 9:00 am until the Funeral Service at 12:00 pm. The burial will follow in Rogers Cemetery.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, LLC is in charge of arrangements.