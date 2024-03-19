Mary Jewel Hebert, 67, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on Saturday, March 16, 2024.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 20, 2024 at St. Bernadette Catholic Church from 9:00 am until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. Burial will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Gray.

She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Charles J. “Chuck” Hebert; children, Tory Adkins (Jeff), Walt Hebert (Julia), Bambi Vordick, Kami Grob (Raymond), Raygan Hebert, and Zayden Hebert; grandchildren, Todd Adkins, Tate Adkins, Cooper Adkins, Mackenzie Vordick, Gavin Vordick, Brody Hebert, and Dawson Hebert; and mother, Shirley Olivier.

She was preceded in death by her father, Austin Olivier.

Mary will be remembered as a loving daughter, wife, mother, and grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, and also enjoyed watching her grandchildren play sports. Mary will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her, but her family has comfort in knowing that she is now at peace.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.