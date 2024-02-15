Mary Kay Bahnsen Brocato, 72, a native of Lake Charles, Louisiana and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana passed away on Sunday, February 11, 2024.

She is survived by her husband of 41 years, Richard J. Brocato; two sons, Tony Brocato (Callie) and Joey Brocato (Lori); two sisters, Jackie Mayo and Brenda Hernandez; grandchildren, Brailyn Bergeron, Elliot Brocato, and Vera Brocato.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest Bahnsen and May Fills Bahnsen; sister, Paula Bahnsen Landry.

She worked tirelessly as a registered nurse, caring for patients with compassion and dedication. Her commitment to others extended beyond her professional life. She continuously cared for everyone around her, embodying the true spirit of nursing. Her kindness, empathy, and unwavering support touched the lives of many. She was a devoted wife, mother, and friend. She leaves behind cherished memories and a legacy of love. She will forever be remembered as a source of strength and inspiration.

A memorial visitation will be held in her honor on Monday, February 26, 2024 at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, 4511 West Park Ave., Gray, LA from 9:00 AM until the Memorial Service at 12:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Gary Sinise Foundation: https://www.garysinisefoundation.org/donate.

