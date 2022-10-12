Mary L. Bergeron, 81, a resident of Houma and native of Morgan City, passed away on October 9, 2022.

Visitation will be held Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park from 9:00 am until 12:00 pm. The Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park at 12:00 pm. Burial will take place in the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Gray, LA.

She is survived by her companion, Alfred Bergeron Sr.; children, Cleus (Darlene) Bergeron Sr., Alfred (Kim) Bergeron Jr., Cindy Ann Bergeron; godchildren, Yvonne Duval, Bruce Duval; grandchildren, Jamie (Mark) Medice, Bridget (Vincent) Stassi, Katina (Teddy) Chaisson, Kasie (Lance) Leblanc, Brandon (Jade) Bergeron, Cleus Bergeron Jr., Kevin Smith, James Smith, Candice (Joey) Babin, and Terry (Anjanette) Ikner; 17 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her spouse, Andrew Bergeron; parents, Cleus Babin and Idelle G. Solar; grandchildren, Andy Paul Smith, Joey Ikner; son in law, David Velasquez.

Mary loved her family, friends and especially her dog, Sparky, very much. She enjoyed eating boiled seafood and retired from Rouse’s Supermarket.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.