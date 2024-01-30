Mary Lasie Hall Hughes Jones, 82, a resident of Houma went to the Lord on January 26th 2024.

Visitation will be held Saturday, February 3, 2024 from 3pm to 5pm, with services beginning at 5pm, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue.

She is survived by her daughters, Alice JoAnn Kelly, Jacqueline Dawn Hughes, Lisa Kay Rhode; her sons, Kevin Kenneth Kelly, David Wayne Hughes, James TommyLee Hughes, Billy London Hughes; her granddaughters, Cheryl Lynn Kelly, DeAnna Nease, Bobby Jo Avera, Rosabelle Byrd, Jordann Hughes, Torri Hughes, Brooke Ashley DeValk, Meagan Brianna Koontz; grandsons, Robert Wayne Nease, Austin Avera, Adin Waynie Hughes, Tanner Hughes, Tristen Keith Rose; her 10 great-grandchildren; her sisters, Helen Jo Cole, Lucille LaVerne Sutton; her brothers, John Henry Hall, James Vnoid Hall, Garey Alton Fatheree; and her many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her son, Michael Leroy Kelly; great-granddaughter, Jayde Mariah Kay Hodges; her husbands, Walter Leroy Kelly, Cecil “Freddie” Wayne Hughes, and David Jones; her sisters, Rita Faye Hall, Ruby Ellen Evans Lambert, Susan Marie Allday; her brother, Henry Cooper Fatheree; and parents, Alice Lucille “Allie” Brown and James David Hall.

Mary “Aunt Mary” was a loving and caring person. She lived her life to the fullest, taking Frank Sinatra’s words to heart and “did it her way”.

To those that knew Mary, knew of her endless kindness overflowing in every moment you shared with her. She never met a stranger, just a friend she had not yet met.

Mary went to the Lord, because her heart was pure and good and because of those of us who prayed to our Lord and Savior to save her soul.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.