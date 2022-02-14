August 26, 1941 – February 11, 2022

Mary Lee Delatte Naquin Benoit, 80, a native of Choctaw, Louisiana and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana passed away on February 11, 2022.

A visitation will be held in her honor on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at Thibodaux Funeral Home, Thibodaux, Louisiana from 9:00 am until the Funeral Service at 10:45 am. The burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery – Thibodaux, Thibodaux, Louisiana.

She is survived by her ; three daughters, Laura Oncale Thibodaux (Thomas), Linda Oncale Daigle (Terry), Lisa Oncale Ellinger (Bert Naquin), grandchildren; Jai Thibodaux (Rhonda), Thomas Thibodaux III, Ashley Thibodaux (Brian Wilson), Terry Daigle Jr. (Amelia), Kristin Ellinger (Steve Tabor), Tiffany Ellinger, great grandchildren; Maura Thibodaux (Nathan Bergeron), Mason Thibodaux, Bella Thibodaux, Thomas Thibodaux IIII, Cadance Thibodaux, Vella Daigle, Waylon Daigle, Cora Tabor and Maya Hebert, brothers; Wilton Delatte Sr., Benny Delatte (Rena), sisters; Mildred Hebert, Deanna Ordoyne (Irvin), god children; Chad Hebert, Ryan Ordoyne and Ediie Delatte II.

She was preceded in death by her parents Eddie Joseph and Clona Tabor Delatte, husband; Olan Benoit, sister Dorine Landry,brother; Joseph Delatte, brother in law Henry Hebert and sister in law Theresa Delatte.

