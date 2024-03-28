Mary “Lil Mary” Terrio , 44, a long time resident of Bayou Dularge, passed away peacefully on March 23, 2024.She is survived by her father, Lester “David” Terrio; mother, Maryanne “Mary” Terrio; siblings, Kristy Terrio (Dwayne), Angelika “Angel” Terrio, Tatiana “Tonya” Terrio; aunts, Angelika “Angie” Savastano and Francis Kearney (Richard); uncle, Gerald “Jerry” Kearney; niece, Alexus Lirette; nephews, Tyler Lirette and Kayden Terrio; great niece, Blakely Luke and several cousins.

She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Angelika O. Terrio and Lester J. Terrio, Shirley Sandridge and Frank G. Kearney; aunts, Maria Terrio, Michelle “Mickey” Kearney, and Kathy Bloomer; uncles, Kenneth Terrio, Larry Terrio and Dion Savastano.

Mary loved care bears but especially loved listening to her music and nursery rhymes, playing with her beads, looking at magazines and watching the outdoor channel. But above all she enjoyed eating her milky ways. She was a beloved daughter, sister, aunt and great aunt. She was special and will hold a special place in all of our hearts. To know her was to love her.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mary Terrio.