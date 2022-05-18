Mary Romero

August 26, 1953 – May 15, 2022

Mary Gervais Romero passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 15, 2022, after a long illness. She was a native of Thibodaux, La., and a longtime resident of Houma, La. Visitation will be held Sunday, May 22, 2022, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park from 1:00 pm until 3:00 pm.

She was a good friend to many and had a gift for telling funny stories that were often true. She loved nothing better than cooking for family or eating crawfish.

She is survived by her husband, Scott Romero; her son Craig Dupre, wife Jan; granddaughter Blakely; her brother Ira Gervais, wife Sandra; nephew Robert and niece Christine. She was preceded in death by her parents, Earline Breaux Gervais and Ira Gervais, Sr.