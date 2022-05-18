Mary Romero

House committee approves two abortion restriction bills
May 18, 2022
William Miller, Sr.
May 18, 2022

August 26, 1953 – May 15, 2022

Mary Gervais Romero passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 15, 2022, after a long illness. She was a native of Thibodaux, La., and a longtime resident of Houma, La. Visitation will be held Sunday, May 22, 2022, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park from 1:00 pm until 3:00 pm.



She was a good friend to many and had a gift for telling funny stories that were often true.  She loved nothing better than cooking for family or eating crawfish.

She is survived by her husband, Scott Romero; her son Craig Dupre, wife Jan; granddaughter Blakely; her brother Ira Gervais, wife Sandra; nephew Robert and niece Christine. She was preceded in death by her parents, Earline Breaux Gervais and Ira Gervais, Sr.

STAFF
STAFF

Related posts

May 18, 2022

Evest Joseph Voisin, Jr.

Read more