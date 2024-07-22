Mary Samaha

Margaret Bethlyn Ortego Samaha (known as Mary), 93, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, July 18, 2024 at 3:54pm. Mary was a native of Orleans Parish, LA and a resident of Houma, LA.

Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Friday, July 26, 2024 at Maria Immacolata Catholic Church in Houma, LA from 9:00 am – 11:00 with a Christian Mass following at 11:00 am. The burial following services will be at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Cemetery in Houma, LA.

Mary is survived by her loving family; daughters, Christine Robinson and husband Don, Cathy Degruise and husband Stan, Susan Davis and husband Roger, Amy Walker and husband Jay; sons, Mark Samaha and wife Debbie, Matt Samaha and wife Chandra, Mike Samaha and wife Elaine, and Mitch Samaha and wife Sarah; brother, Jerry Benton and fiancé Sheila; sisters, Phyllis Garrett and Judy Jones and husband Carl; sister-in-law, Eliska Ortego; thirty-two loving grandchildren, seventy-four loving great grand children, and two loving great-great grandchildren.

Mary is preceded in passing by her husband, M.J. Samaha; her father, Simon Ortego and wife Millie; her mother, Margaret Rigamer Benton and husband Esco “Joe”; sister, Joan Lyons and husband Edward “Bubby”; brothers, Ronnie Ortego, Esco Benton II; and sister-in-law, Lillian Benton.

Mary worked as Office Manager for Benton Casing Service, a family owned business, while raising her family and retired after 30 years.

Mary had a zest for life. She was an avid gardener, achieving Master Gardener with LSU Ag Center. She was passionate about everything and loved to read, travel, and host family gatherings, especially Christmas and caroling. She loved her community and family and gave her time freely and lovingly. She served as officer and President of Family Life Education Committee (FCE), chaired events for LSU Ag Center, President and member of Homemakers, served on the Terrebonne Parish Woman’s Commission, Volunteered for 4-H events and her Church Parish, and went on many mission trips. Mary was awarded the FCE State and National Outstanding Family in 2002 and Spirit of FCL recipient for Leadership.

She will be deeply missed and her legacy of love and laughter will live on in the hearts of her family for generations to come.

The family ask to consider donations in her name to Maria Immacolata Catholic Church or Terrebonne-Lafourche Right to Life at https://prolifelouisiana.org/