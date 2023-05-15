Maryann Courteaux Breaux, 73, of Houma, passed away on Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 4:30 PM.

She is survived by her children: Elmar Breaux, Earl Breaux, Tania Breaux-Gagnon, Laura Breaux, Michael Breaux, Mark Breaux, Maria Breaux, Tracey Breaux, Rachel Breaux, Marsha Breaux Daniels, Jonathan Breaux, and Jackie Breaux; granddaughter, Raeleigh Breaux (who is more like a daughter) and four additional granddaughters; grandson, Mark Anthony (who is more like a son) and ten additional grandsons; seventeen great-grandsons and ten great-granddaughters; four brothers, three sisters, and two half-sisters.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Willard Ray Breaux, Sr.; her son, Willard Ray Breaux, Jr.; her parents, Ivy Courteaux, Sr. and Irene Billiot; and her sister, Jeanette Courteaux.

Maryann was a Native American from the Houmas tribe. She was a faithful wife, devoted mother, and a loving grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a dedicated homemaker who loved having a big family.

A visitation will be held in her honor on Monday, May 15, 2023 at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, 635 Bayou Blue Rd., Houma, Louisiana from 4:00 PM until 5:00 PM.

The family requests donations be made to Samart Funeral Home of Houma to assist with Maryann”s cremation and burial of her urn by calling 985-851-6540, option 1 or by donating online.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, LLC is in charge of arrangements.