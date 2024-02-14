MaryLou Marie LeBoeuf Lambas, 68, a native of Montegut and resident of Chauvin, passed away on February 8, 2024.

Visitation will be held Thursday, February 15, 2024 from 9am to 12pm, with the funeral service to begin at 12pm, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue. Burial will follow in Rogers Cemetery.

She is survived by her husband, Jessie Lambas Sr.; daughter, Jessica Forest (Eldred Jr.); son, Jessie Lambas Jr.; grandchildren, Sabastian Forest, Abigail Forest, Jonathan Neil, Hunter Martin, Helyn Martin, and Emma Lambas; brothers, Wiley LeBoeuf Sr., Raymond LeBoeuf (Vickie), Gillis LeBoeuf Sr., Ricky LeBoeuf (Sherry), Richard LeBoeuf (Roxanne), Timmy LeBoeuf (Angel), Tommy LeBoeuf (Peggy Naquin), Jimmy LeBoeuf Sr., Hansen LeBoeuf Sr. (Lanell Everette), and Jerry LeBoeuf (Sheryl); sisters, MaryAnn Bijeaux (Andrew), Linda Naquin (Marty Sr.), Brenda Rodrigue (Michael), and Betty LeBoeuf (Wilford).

She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward LeBoeuf Sr. and Mary Guy LeBoeuf; in laws, Raymond Lambas Sr. and Irene Lirette; brothers, Edward LeBoeuf Jr. and Willard LeBoeuf Sr.; sister, MaryLee LeBoeuf; stepson, Craig Lambas; brothers in law, Raymond Lambas Jr., Dwayne Lambas Sr.; sisters in law, Donna LeBoeuf and Emilia Lambas; grandparents, Desire Guy and Julia Trahan, Ellis LeBoeuf Sr. and Rozina Nettleton.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.