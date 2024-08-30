MaryLynn Pellegrin, a native of Chauvin and a resident of Houma, passed away in peace on Tuesday, August 27, 2024. She was 76 years old.

She is survived by her children, Mari Solomon and Dewey Richardson; grandchildren, Anya and Ivan Solomon; siblings, Myron (Bonnie), Molly, Clyde (Darlene), Lorraine (Randy), Douglas (Jennifer), and Sophie (Clark); and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Myron “Myo” and Imelda Pellegrin; sister, Peggy; and her niece and god-daughter, Abbey Claire Theriot.

MaryLynn was a loving daughter, sister, mother, aunt, and grandmother. She enjoyed playing the piano, knitting, telling jokes, listening to music, helping others, and staying connected to her family and friends through her writing. MaryLynn was known for the thousands of handwritten letters she never failed to send to her loved ones over the years, for her flare for hats and accessories, and for her kind heart and her laugh. She was a faithful Catholic devoted to spending time in prayer. Though she faced many challenges and hardships because of a car accident as a teenager, MaryLynn persevered and triumphed, remaining positive and enthusiastic throughout her life, evidenced by her many friendships and how deeply she loved and was loved by her family. She lived a happy and thankful life. She was full of heart and soul, and she will be dearly missed.

A memorial visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 3, 2024 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Chauvin from 9:30 am until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery.

