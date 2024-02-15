Marynel O. Williams Ledet, 80, a native of Abbeville and resident of Houma, gained her angel wings on Saturday, February 10, 2024.

A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date.

She is survived by her husband, Jessie J. Ledet; children, Pamela “Pam” Mouton, and Phyllis Landry and husband Mike; grandchildren, Dustin and wife Bridget, Victoria, Hailey, Chase, Caleb, and Joseph; great-grandchildren, Ryleigh, Kamryn, Lily, Jaxon, Brewer, Knox, Maddox, and Brielle; brothers, Phillip Osburn and wife June, and Victor Osburn and wife Sandra; and many extended family members and dear friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Jim Osburn and Zoila Osburn; brothers, James W. “Jim” Osburn and Robert A. “Bobby” Osburn; and granddaughter, Sonya Garner.

Marynel will forever be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and an overall wonderful person. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, loved playing bingo and going to the casino, and loved spending time with her Pokeno family. She never met a stranger and would go out of her way to help others in need. Marynel will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Terrebonne Place and Haydel Memorial Hospice for their care and compassion. The family would also like to thank everyone for their prayers and well-wishes during this time.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to your choice of charitable organization in Marynel’s memory.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.