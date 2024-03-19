Matthew John-Amos Thibodeaux, 34, a longtime resident of Houma, Louisiana passed away on Saturday, March 16, 2024.



Family and friends are invited to a visitation in his honor on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, at St. Anthony Catholic Church from 9:00 a.m. until a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Burial to follow at Bayou Black Cemetery.

Matthew is survived by his parents, Bobby and Monica Thibodeaux; son, Carson Olds; sister, Cassie Thibodeaux Pitre (Kris); grandmother, Doris Rodrigue, nieces, Allie and Trisha Thibodeaux; nephew, Kris “Bubba” Pitre; great-nephew, Axton Benoit; and numerous aunts and uncles.

He was preceded in passing by his brother, Robert Luke Thibodeaux, Jr.; sisters, Stacey Tracey Thibodeaux; maternal grandparents, Alvin and Joyce Bergeron; paternal grandfather, Sonny Thibodeaux; and step-grandfather, Emmett Rodrigue.

Matthew found joy in the simple pleasures of life, often spending quality time with his beloved son Carson, indulging in his passion for fishing, and showering love on his dogs. Known for his warm smile and caring nature, Matthew deeply cherished moments spent with his family, creating memories that will forever be treasured.

In his passing, Matthew leaves behind a legacy of love, laughter, and cherished memories that will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who had the privilege of knowing him. May his spirit live on in our hearts forever. May he rest in peace.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Matthew Thibodeaux.