Matthew Paul Naquin, Sr., 37, a loving husband, devoted father, and skilled diesel mechanic, passed away on August 22, 2024.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation in his honor on Wednesday, August 28, 2024, at Chauvin Funeral Home from 10:00 a.m. until a Mass of Christian Burial at 1:00 p.m.

Matt is survived by his loving wife, Aryel Naquin; children, Matthew Naquin, Jr., Peyton Naquin, and Katie Naquin; grandmother, Ernestine Pitre; mother, Carrie Pitre; and brothers, David Naquin, Jr. and Ryan Naquin, Sr.

He was preceded in passing by his father, David John Naquin, Sr.; grandfather, Andrew Pitre; stepfather, Leonard Dupre; uncles, Clyde Pitre and Curtis Lirette; and stepbrother, Keith Dupre.

Born on April 21, 1987, Matthew cherished his time spent hunting, going shrimping, riding four-wheelers and making bonfires with his children. Matt had his pilot’s license and enjoyed flying any chance he got. He had a passion for his work as a diesel mechanic in the auto industry.

He will be deeply missed by his wife Aryel, his children, and all those who knew and loved him. Matthew will forever be remembered for his adventurous spirit, love for his family, and his dedication to his work. May he rest in peace.

