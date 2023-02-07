Matthew Sevier, 61, a native of Lafayette, LA, and a resident of Houma, LA, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 4, 2023.

A visitation will be held in his honor on Saturday, February 11, 2023, from 9:00 a.m. until a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. at St. Gregory Catholic Church. Burial will be at a later date at Kaplan Cemetery in Kaplan, LA.

Matthew is survived by his loving wife, Jill Sevier; daughters, Melinda Sevier and Theresa Sevier LeBoeuf (Jacob); sisters, Sarah Sevier Chauvin (Gene, Jr.) and Dorothy Claire S. Fontenot; brother, Dr. Victor Henry Sevier, III; in-laws; Barry Vincent (Beth), Susan Lavergne (Rick), and Nancy Trahan (Billy); and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Victor and Dorothy “Dot” Sevier.

Matthew was a loving husband and father. He enjoyed music, including playing his harmonica or attending Jazz Festivals. Matthew was one of the original founders of the water-skiing team at USL. He loved spending time outdoors in the bayou, the woods, or Elmers Island with his daughter. Mathew enjoyed building bonfires and inviting all his friends and family over to spend quality time with them around the fire. He never met a stranger, was eternally curious, and was always ready for an adventure. If you were his friend, you were his friend for life. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

The family of Matthew Sevier thanks the staff of Terrebonne General Health System for their kind and tireless care of Matthew.

