Maudry B. Breaux, 91, a native of Raceland and resident of Gheens, passed away on Sunday, January 16, 2022.

Visitation will be held at Falgout Funeral Home, in Raceland, on Tuesday, January 18th from 5:30 until 9:00 pm and will continue on Wednesday, January 19th at St. Anthony Catholic Church, in Gheens, at 9 until 11 am with a Mass of Christian burial to be celebrated at 11 am with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

Maudry is survived by her husband of 72 years, Dally J. Breaux Sr.; children, Dally J. Breaux Jr. (Brenda), Roddy P. Breaux (Connie), Terry J. Breaux (Paula), Mark A. Breaux (Julie), Mary Beth Clark (John), Karen A. Forrestier (Stuart), Kent J. Breaux (Jackie), Tony M. Breaux (Christine); 30 grandchildren, 48 great grandchildren and brother, Norman Babin.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Sidney and Beatrice Babin; son, Dean P. Breaux (survived by wife, Janene Breaux) and sisters, Alice Mayet and Emily Dufrene.

In lieu of flowers, Masses preferred or donations to St. Anthony Catholic Church.

Falgout Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.