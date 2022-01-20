Max D. Chavez

January 19, 2022
May 8, 1990 – January 16, 2022

Max D. Chavez, 31, a native of Lockport, LA and a resident of Raceland, LA, passed away on Sunday, January 16, 2022.
Visitation will be from 9:00 am until 11:00 am on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at St. Hilary Catholic Church, Raceland, LA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am. Burial will be at a later date in the church cemetery.
He is survived by his companion, Krystal Bellanger; son, Abram Chavez; daughter, Anora Chavez; father, Ronald Chavez Sr.; step father, Manton Chiasson; brothers, Ronald Chavez Jr. and Sebastian Chavez; sister, Chryshonda LaBiche and step sister, Skyla Chiasson.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Lenora Chiasson.
Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
