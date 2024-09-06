Max Duane Patterson, 95, passed away on Sunday, September 1, 2024, at 4:30 a.m. Max was a native of Gilmer TX and a resident of Houma, LA.

Family and friends of the family are invited to attend a visitation on Friday, September 6, 2024, at Chauvin Funeral Home from 10:30 a.m. until service time. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:30 a.m. at Chauvin Funeral Home on Friday, September 6, 2024, with burial in St. Eloi Cemetery in Theriot, LA.

Max is survived by his loving family, his children, Jon Duane Patterson and wife, Emelie, step-daughter, Beth Brien; daughter-in-law, Marla R. Patterson; his grandchildren, Nicholas Jon Patterson, Step-grandchildren, Shane Michael Brien, Brian Joseph Brien; step-grandchildren, Darrell Crochet, Addie Crochet; great grandchildren, Catherine Amanda Brien, Morgan Elizabeth Brien, Elizabeth Holland Brien, Sadie Margret Brien, and Alexandra Jane Brien.

Max is preceded in passing by his wife, Mary Ledet Patterson; parents, Hazel W. Patterson and Dessie Vest Nottingham, son, David Michael Patterson.

He is an Army Veteran of the Second World War and was proud of his service. Max was also a loving and caring father.

Max also enjoyed traveling and has traveled all over the world touring Europe and the United States.

Max will be dearly missed by all his family and friends.