Max “Mickey” Witt, age 75, passed away Friday, May 24, 2024 surrounded by his loving family. He was a native of Guthrie, Oklahoma and longtime resident of Houma, Louisiana.Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the memorial service at Chauvin Funeral Home Friday, May 31, 2024 from 9:00 am until service time at 11:00 am.

Mickey is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Paula Malbrough Witt; sons, Matthew Witt and Joshua Witt; one grandson; sister, Valerie Dupre and husband, Harry; brothers, Gary Witt and wife Glynna, Kris Witt and wife Phyllis; and numerous nieces and nephews as well as great nieces and nephews.

Mickey is preceded in death by his parents, Henry Dale Witt and Maxine Caudell Law; niece, Lorrie Witt.

Mickey was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. He had a big heart, a great sense of humor, and never met a stranger. Mickey enjoyed playing video games, riding his motorcycle, fishing, and pottery. Above all he loved spending time with his family. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.