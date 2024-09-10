Mazie Lapeyrouse Orgeron was born September 2, 1934 and passed away peacefully on September 5th, 2024, at 90 years old.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation in her honor at St. Joseph Catholic Church on Tuesday, September 10, 2024, from 9:30 a.m. until a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Burial to follow at church cemetery.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Louis and Gladys Lapeyrouse; husband, Maurice Orgeron; companion, Mitchell “MJ” White; brothers, LeeRoy Lapeyrouse, Norman Lapeyrouse, and Aaron Lapeyrouse; sisters, Eula Adams, Louella Mount, and Leona Lapeyrouse Blanchard; and grandson, Shawn Dardar.

Mazie is survived by her sister Linda Martin (Rudy), her children Susan Camardelle (Cookie), Glenn Orgeron (Charlene), Kenneth Orgeron (Eve), Maria Dardar (Larry), Donna Badeaux (Mike), Patrick Orgeron (Sally), and Barry Orgeron (Jessica), as well as her 20 grandchildren, and several great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren.

Mazie loved a good meal, especially boiled seafood. She worked hard and long hours cleaning homes and raising children to provide for her family. Her happiest days were spent with Mr. MJ, going out dancing or at home baking together. Mazie thanked God for every day that she got to spend time with her loving grandchildren and great grandchildren and expressed deep gratitude for her in-laws.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mazie Orgeron.