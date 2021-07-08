December 28, 1962 ~ July 7, 2021 (age 58)

Melinda Rainy McGuire, 58, a native of Terrebonne Parish (Houma, LA) and a resident of LaGrange, TX, passed away peacefully at 11:47 a.m. on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at St Mark’s Medical Center in LaGrange, TX.

She is survived by her sons, Byron and Brandon McGuire (Erica); daughters, Shatondra McGuire and Shanitra Beasley (Ron); stepfather, Robert Nevis, Sr.; brothers, Patrick, Shawn and Chad McGuire, and Robert Nevers, Jr.; sisters, Tiffany McGuire and Edith Carson; and a host of other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Ora Lee McGuire; father, Jules Evans, Sr.; brother, Ronald Ellis; paternal grandparents, Jules, Sr. and Ruth Evans; maternal grandparents, Berwick McGuire and Sara Sims.

Arrangements entrusted to Jones Funeral Home of Houma.