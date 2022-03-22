January 9, 1968 – March 20, 2022

Melissa Monica Brown, 54, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, LA passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 20, 2022.

Visitation and funeral services will be observed from 9:00 AM until funeral time at 11:00 AM on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at Plymouth Rock Baptist Church 1000 Wallis St., Houma, LA 70360. (All visitors are asked to adhere to the local CDC regulations by wearing masks and practicing social distancing.)

Memories of Melissa will forever remain in the heart of her mother, Dianne Wolf-Abbott; brothers, Terrance (Adreea) Clay, and Julien (Yuriko) Anderson; sisters, Ayanna Coleman and Paula Renee Lightfoot; an aunt, Roxann Ardoin; an uncle, Reginald Wolf; grandmother, Emma Gauthier, one niece, seven nephews and a host of relatives and friends.

Melissa was preceded in death by her father, James Anderson; her son, Jamichael Clarence Spencer; grandparents, Clarence and Doris Wolf; aunts, Constance Cousin and Rochelle Wolf and godparents, Cynthia and Earl Calloway.