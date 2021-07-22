Melissa Naquin

July 21, 2021
Brenda Maslinski
July 22, 2021

December 2, 1972 – July 13, 2021



Melissa Naquin, 48, a native of Pointe-Aux-Chenes and resident of Houma, Louisiana passed away on July 13, 2021.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 24, 2021 from 9:00am until the Religious Service at 11:00am. Burial will follow in Rogers Cemetery.

She is survived by her brother, Evans Paul Naquin Jr. and wife Gail Naquin; nieces, Angie Theriot and husband 2P, Brandy Brunet, Melanie Braud, Nikki Naquin, Kelly Naquin, Paula Matherne, Charlene Dupre, and Darlene Fournier; nephews, Randy Naquin, Michael Lirette Jr., Johnathon Lirette, and Paul Lirette.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Evans Paul Naquin Sr. and Thelma Neal Naquin; companion, Robert Ray Stokes; brothers, Javis Naquin, Jason “Cookie” Naquin; sisters, Miranda Naquin, Marlene Lirette, Melinda Pitre, and Peggy Naquin.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue LLC is in charge of arrangements.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Melissa Naquin please visit Samart’s Tribute Store.
