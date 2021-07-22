December 2, 1972 – July 13, 2021

Melissa Naquin, 48, a native of Pointe-Aux-Chenes and resident of Houma, Louisiana passed away on July 13, 2021.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 24, 2021 from 9:00am until the Religious Service at 11:00am. Burial will follow in Rogers Cemetery.

She is survived by her brother, Evans Paul Naquin Jr. and wife Gail Naquin; nieces, Angie Theriot and husband 2P, Brandy Brunet, Melanie Braud, Nikki Naquin, Kelly Naquin, Paula Matherne, Charlene Dupre, and Darlene Fournier; nephews, Randy Naquin, Michael Lirette Jr., Johnathon Lirette, and Paul Lirette.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Evans Paul Naquin Sr. and Thelma Neal Naquin; companion, Robert Ray Stokes; brothers, Javis Naquin, Jason “Cookie” Naquin; sisters, Miranda Naquin, Marlene Lirette, Melinda Pitre, and Peggy Naquin.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue LLC is in charge of arrangements.