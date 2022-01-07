Melissa Rousse Danos

Melissa R. Danos, 53, a native of Galliano and a resident of Larose, passed away on Wednesday, January 5, 2022. Visitation will be from 9:00 am until 11:00 am on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at Falgout Funeral Home, Lockport, LA. Burial will be at Cheramie Cemetery, Galliano, LA.

She is survived by her husband, Don Danos, Sr.; children, Don Danos, Jr., Megan Laird (Matthew), Ethan Danos, Emily Danos, Dalton Smith and Duncan Smith; grandson, Thomas Laird; brother, Perry Rousse and sisters, Patricia Cupples, Cheryl Portier, Molly Cheramie and Christine Rodick.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Eldon and Eva Rousse.

