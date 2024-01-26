Melva Jane Dupre Naquin, 86, a native and resident of Montegut, Louisiana passed away on Monday, January 22, 2024.

She is survived by her children, Sandra Rodrigue, Donna Naquin (Jerry), Marty Naquin, Sr. (Linda), and Tammy Sevin (Percy); brothers, Elray Dupre, Randy Dupre, Derral Dupre, and Cleveland Dupre Jr; sisters, Mary Lee Ellender and Mary Linda Bourg; 20 grandchildren; 50 great-grandchildren; and 27 great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Gillis J. Naquin Sr.; parents, Cleveland Pierre Dupre Sr. and Regina Marie Dupre; children, Debbie Ann Naquin, Gillis J. Naquin Jr., and Kevin P. Naquin Sr.; son-in-law, Felton Rodrigue; sisters, Vallie Boudreaux and Jan Ann Dupre; 2 grandchildren, Monica and Marvin; and 3 great-grandchildren, Jaelin, Blade, and Kayleigh.

Melva loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, sisters, and brothers. She enjoyed cooking, shrimping, trawling, flowers, gardening, and watching her comedies and Christmas movies. She also loved listening to her gospel music.

A visitation will be held in her honor on Thursday, February 1, 2024 at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, 635 Bayou Blue Rd., Houma, LA from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm and on Friday, February 2, 2024 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Montegut, LA from 9:00 am until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. The burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Terrebonne General Health System, St. Joseph Hospice, Samart Funeral Home of Houma, and those family members who helped care for Melva at the end.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, LLC is in charge of arrangements.