Melvin Adams, Jr., 32, a native and resident of Houma, LA passed away on Friday, June 9, 2023.

He is survived by his wife, Shirley Travis Adams and parents, Sharon and Melvin Adams, Sr. Sons, Blaize Khalil William Adams and Khiing Jirov Travis. Sisters, Cotrice, Latoya, Janae and Aliceson Adams.

He was preceded in death by his fraternal grandparents, Alice Scoby Adams and Ruffis Redmond, Sr., and maternal grandparents, Henry Smith, Sr., and Celcia Cannon Smith. Uncles, Eugene Smith, Sr., and David Smith, Sr., brother-in-law, Christopher John White, nephew, Trevon Woods, Jr., and best friend, Jerica Gabriel.

