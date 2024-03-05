Melvin Joseph Henry, 68, of Houma, passed away on March 2, 2024.

A memorial visitation will be held Wednesday, March 6, 2024, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park-Houma from 11:00 am until the religious services starting at 2:00pm.

He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Penny Henry; sons, Donny Henry (Casey), Dustin Henry (Dawn); daughters,Darla Crochet (Sean), Dawn Dupre (Christopher); brothers, Herman Henry and Robert Henry; sisters, Yvonne White, Evelyn Ellender, Helen Mahaffey, Verna Carlos, and Bonnie Davis; grandchildren, Brooke and Brianna Brunet, Kody and Lily Crochet, Drake, Trent, Journey, and Dominick Henry, Kaylee and Konner Lacobon, and William Dupre; great- grandchildren, David Chauvin Jr.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Levi Henry and Helen Leonard; brother, Minus Henry, sister, Darlene Henry.

Many would say that Melvin Henry was the strongest person they had ever known. He was the ultimate problem solver and analytical thinker. He could fix anything and if he did not know how, he would learn. He was a hard worker, loved his family immensely, and had a passion for hunting and fishing. If heaven was not already perfect, Melvin would already be making repairs. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

The family would like to send a special thank you to Terrebonne General Health Systems CCU, St. Joseph Hospice, and Dr. St. Cyr.

