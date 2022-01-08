February 04, 1940 – January 06, 2022

Melvin Ray Kappel, Jr., age 81, passed away Thursday January 6, 2022. He was a lifelong resident of Houma, La.

Service times will be posted at a later date.

Melvin is survived by his children, Karla Kappel Matzke, Melvin R. Kappel, III and wife Angie, Harlan H. Kappel and fiancé Remy Cross; grandchildren, Katherine M. Galloway and husband Jeremy, Henry P. Matzke and wife Paige, Caroline K. Matzke, Kristen A. Kappel, Stephen C. Kappel, Matthew R. Kappel; great grandchildren, Jackson, Hank, Hugh, Aidan; brother, Edward Kappel; sister, Loretta Kappel.

Melvin is preceded in death by parents, Melvin Ray Kappel, Sr. and Pearl Porche Kappel; brother, Gerald Kappel and wife Debbie; great grandson, Julian.

Melvin was one of a kind, who was loved by his children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and friends. He will be dearly missed by all. His stories were legendary and so was he.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Melvin Kappel, Jr.