Melvin Landry

February 10, 2023
February 10, 2023

Melvin Joseph Landry, 74, died Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at 5:24 am. Born July 22, 1948 he was a native and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana.

Services are currently pending.He is survived by his sons, Dr. Dobie D. Landry, EDD and Doyle Landry (Monique); grandchildren, Dawson C. Landry, Madeline Rose Landry.


He is preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth “Lutsie” Landry; parents, Dennis W. Landry and Milda Percle Landry Schaubhut; siblings, Betty Landry Benoit, Wayne Phillip Landry.

He loved drag racing. He retired from the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux. The family would like to thank Dr. Devin Bourgeois and his nurses as well as the staff of St. Catherine’s Hospice. Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

