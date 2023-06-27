Mercedes Fabre Picou

On June 23,2023, the morning of her 92nd birthday, Mercedes “Meme” Fabre Picou, received her wings and walked with her Lord and Savior to rest. She passed away peacefully with her family at her bedside. Mercedes was a resident of Houma and a native of Montegut.

Wake and Funeral will be Thursday, June 29, 2023, at St. Bernadette Catholic Church from 8:00am until Rosary at 10:30am with Mass to follow. Resting place will be at St. Francis De Sales Cemetery II.

Mercedes is survived by her loving children, Rudy (Nita Lawson) Picou, Stacie (Rick) Harbin, Kellie (Gregg) Graffagnino and Ryan (Lacie LeBlanc) Picou; and daughter in law, Debbie Picou (Melvin Jr. “Skipper”).

She adored her grandchildren, Karrie (Todd) Gustafson-McCoy, Alicia (Colby) Picou-Hill, Laura (Jason) Picou-Fennell, Leah (Erik) Picou-Nordenstam, Sarah (Kenneth) Picou-Benitez, Megan (Stanwood) Picou-Duval, John Michael (Ashley) Harbin, Matthew (Allison) Harbin, Corinne (Jeffrey) Graffagnino-Ross, Peyton Picou and Rebecca Picou.

She was excited to be a great-grandmother to Madeline, Tyson, Parker, Evan, Marin, Logan, Emmy, Evie, Audrey, Cameron, Marc, Joshua, Jack, Margot, and Elizabeth.

She was thrilled to be a great-great grandmother to Laia.

Mercedes was predeceased by her husband of 47 years, Melvin Picou Sr.; son, Melvin “Skipper” Picou Jr.; grand daughter, Malena Harbin-Brown; parents, Rudolph and Eula Naquin Fabre; sister, Barbara “Babs” Fabre Boudreaux; and son in law, John (Rick) Harbin.

Mercedes was a graduate RN from Hotel Dieu and practiced for 45 years. She loved being a Labor and Delivery nurse and later worked as an OB/GYN clinic nurse. She practiced at both Terrebonne General and Chabert Medical Center. She was well respected in the nursing profession and was dearly loved by all. She was a parishioner of St. Bernadette Catholic Church for over 60 years. Mercedes was a devoted follower of Christ, a prayer warrior, a devout Catholic, and responsible for introducing Christ to every life she touched. She was a member of the Catholic Daughters and Bereavement Committee at St. Bernadette. She always provided love and support to anyone in need. She will be greatly missed.

