September 4, 1939 – July 25, 2022

Merlene Guidry Freeman, 82, passed away on Monday, July 25, 2022 at 2:38pm. Merlene was a native of Montegut and resident of Houma, LA.

Family and friends of the family are invited to attend a visitation on Monday, August 1, 2022 at Chauvin Funeral Home from 9:00am until service time. A Liturgy of the Word will follow Monday, August 1, 2022 at Chauvin Funeral Home at 11:00am. Burial will take place in St. Francis de Sales Cemtery #2.

Merlene is survived by her loving husband of sixty-three years, Roy Freeman; son-in-law, Russell Poiencot, Jr; grandson, Rusty Poiencot and wife Celeno Poiencot and great-grandchilden, Landon and Addison Poiencot; brother, Jimmy Guidry; sisters, Loretta Avet, Rachel Porche, Merrill Guise. Merlene is also survived by many loving niece and nephews.

Merlene is preceded in passing by her parents, Lawrence and Cedolia Benoit Guidry; daughter, Eileen Poiencot; brothers, Charles Guidry, and Emmanuel Guidry; sister, Sandra Jenkins.

Marlene loved her family wholeheartedly. Her great grandchildren, Landon and Addison were her heart and her grandson, Rusty, was her pride and joy. As a pastime, Marlene enjoyed going to the casino and eating out with her husband, Roy. She also enjoyed cooking and baking for her family on special occasions. Merlene was greatly loved and will be equally missed by her family and friends.