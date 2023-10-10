Merlin John Pellegrin, 88, a native of Little Caillou and resident of Houma, passed away peacefully in his sleep on October 4, 2023.

Visitation will be held Monday, October 16, 2023 from 9am to 11am, with the Mass of Christian Burial to begin at 11am, at Annunziata Church. Burial will follow in Holy Rosary Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Barbara R. Pellegrin; son, Thomas G. Pellegrin and wife Monica; daughters, Connie P. Griffin and husband James, Cathy Pellegrin, and Cindy Pellegrin; 7 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren; brothers, Clark Pellegrin and wife Francis, Dean Pellegrin and wife Jeannie; sisters, Carol LeBouef and husband Julius, Joann P. Donovan.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Willis J. Pellegrin and Jessie Dupre Pellegrin; son, Ronald “Butch” A. Pellegrin; brothers, Lawrence “Jessie” Pellegrin and wife, Dorothy and Claude Pellegrin and wife Dot; sister, Gale P. Rhodes and husband Le Roy; grandson, Phillip M. Pellegrin; brother in law, Thomas “Mike” Donovan.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.