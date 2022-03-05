Michael Andrew Durocher

March 5, 2022
March 5, 2022

August 5, 1938 – March 1, 2022



Michael “Mickey” Andrew Durocher, 83, a native of Covington, Louisiana and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana was born on August 5, 1938 and passed away on March 1, 2022.

There will be no services as per his request.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Nelson and Lana T. Durocher, Sr.; brothers, Vincent, Roland “Roy”, Nelson, and Francis Durocher; sisters, Agnes McMahon, Valerie Folse, and Loretta Collins.



Online condolences can be given at www.thibodauxfuneralhome.com

Thibodaux Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.

