Houma–A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Michael Avery LaSalle, M.D; 54, on Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 11:30AM at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church with Father Keith Landry officiating and Fr. Andrew Schumacher to con-celebrate the Mass. Interment will follow at Beau Pre Memorial Park.

Visitation will be held at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church on Saturday, March 9, 2024 from 9:00AM until the time of the service. The recitation of the rosary will begin at 11:00AM.

Dr. Michael Avery LaSalle, affectionately known as “T-Mike”, was born November 11, 1969 and died on March 4, 2024, surrounded by his loving family. Michael was a native of New Iberia, Louisiana and a longtime resident of Houma, Louisiana. He graduated from Catholic High School in 1987. He continued his education at University of Louisiana at Lafayette where he received a Bachelor’s of Science degree in Pre-Med Biology in 1991. Later that year he began studying at LSU School of Medicine, married his life-long love Johnetta, and they welcomed their first of four children together. He graduated from LSU School of Medicine in 1997 and finished his residency in Orthopedic Surgery in 2003.

Michael practiced Orthopedic Surgery in Thibodaux, Louisiana and Houma, Louisiana where he was adored by his patients. When he wasn’t working, Michael could be found fishing, hunting, or even building his own boat. He was a loving and compassionate person who put his all into the many projects he started. There was no task, project, or hobby too big for him to handle. If you broke it, he could fix it or build a new one.

Michael never stopped learning. In 2012 he achieved one of his lifelong dreams of becoming a pilot. Being in the air brought him so much joy and freedom. Whether it was becoming a doctor, father, pilot, or his recent favorite, a grandfather, he took pride in his work and responsibilities. He raised his children to be strong and independent, but kind people.

Michael’s contagious energy touched people far and wide with his care-free attitude and his ability to make anyone laugh with his story telling. He was a great husband, a great Papa, a great friend, a great person and he lived life to the fullest. One of Michael’s favorite things to say was he was not into time. He cherished every single moment and took his time with the things he loved.

Michael is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Johnetta Viator LaSalle of Houma; his son, Jean-Michael LaSalle of Baton Rouge; his daughters, Mallory LaSalle of Youngsville, Marie Chouest (Kobe) of Cut Off, and Monique LaSalle of Houma; granddaughter, Gianna Chouest of Cut Off; mother, Patricia Dumond of New Iberia; sister, Claire “Babette” Lastrapes of New Iberia; brother, Thomas and wife Katherine of Lafayette; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his father, Dr. Roy G. Lasalle; his step-father, Lindsey Dumond; two brothers, Francois “Skipper” LaSalle, Roy “Buddy” LaSalle; sister, Patricia “Pousette” Vincent; nephew and godson, Avery Vincent; and father-in-law, Johnny J. Viator.

Honored to serve as Pallbearers are Jean-Michael LaSalle, Ethan Beagley, Stuart Billeaud, Bryce Reed, Kobe Chouest, Thomas LaSalle, and Keith Young. Honorary Pallbearers will be Lee LeBlanc, Darryl Elias, M.D., Ray Allain, and Craig Gauthier, M.D.

The family would like to thank Gene Bergeron, and Jaime Guadet for their unwavering support.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Dr. LaSalle’s honor to Tunnels to Towers Foundation, https://t2t.org/

