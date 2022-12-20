Michael Joseph Brooks, Sr., age 57, passed away on Saturday, December 17, 2022. Michael was born in New Orleans, LA and a longtime resident of Houma.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation in the Magnolia Chapel of Chauvin Funeral Home on Friday, December 23, 2022, beginning at 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. His Celebration of Life Service will begin at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in Garden of Memories Cemetery, Gray, LA.

Michael is survived by his sons, Jermaine Netters and Michael Brooks, Jr. of Houma, LA and their mother, Denise Netters Brooks; father, T.J. Stalling of Houma, LA; nine grandchildren; siblings, Belinda Brooks Dawson (George) of New Orleans LA, James Brooks (Elisha) of Colorado, Alisa Brewton (Joseph) of Houma, and Trina Stalling (Dural) of Houma; nieces and nephews, Karlinda Brooks, Justin, Marcus, and Sania Brewton, and Deshawnicey James; aunts, Dorothy Norman of California, Audrey Ross of Dularge, LA, Delores Stalling of Baton Rouge; uncle, James Stalling; Michael is also survived by his loving companion of many years, Dorita Naquin.

Michael is preceded in death by his mother, Barbara Ann Stalling; maternal grandmother, Margaret Broomfield and paternal grandmother, Mary Jane Stalling.

Michael leaves this world behind to look over his loving family from the heavens above. He has been reunited with his family who passed before him. Michael was a hard-worker and owned his lawncare service. Michael was loved dearly by his family and will cherish his memories. He has been healed by Jesus Christ and now rest in his loving arms.

