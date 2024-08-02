Michael Dovie Bergeron, 76, a native and resident of Bayou Blue, passed away while surrounded by his loving wife on Tuesday, July 30, 2024.

A memorial visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 6, 2024 at 1st Presbyterian Church of Gray from 10:00 am until the memorial service at 11:00 am. Burial will follow at Daigle Memorial Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Winnie Bergeron; brothers, Gary Bergeron (Emma) and Robert Bergeron (Patsy); brother-in-law, Audie Boudreaux (Mandy); and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Mathilda and Dovie Bergeron; brothers, Samson, Elphege, Issac, and Ernest Bergeron; sisters, Alice Quick, Florence Porche, Sue Breaux, Marion Cressione, and Linda Plaisance; and godchild, Robert Bergeron, Jr.

The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at East Jefferson Hospital and The Sanctuary at Passages Hospice for their care and compassion. The family would also like to thank his friends at Fresenius Dialysis Center.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made towards the 1st Presbyterian Church of Gray in Michael’s name and memory.