Michael Edison Lirette, 76, a native and resident of Chauvin, Louisiana passed away on October 24, 2022.

He is survived by his wife and caregiver, Sherile T. Lirette; sons, Dwayne (Michelle) Lirette and Edison (Mary) Lirette; daughters, Kim (Doug) Billiot and Lynn (Farren) Naquin; brothers, Dana (Kathy) and Pat (Phyllis) Lirette; 9 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Edison and Della Lirette.

There will be no services at this time.

